Fading Declaration of Independence shows the cost of public display

More than a million visitors a year see the only handwritten, signed Declaration of Independence, even as light has faded the parchment behind bulletproof glass.

The only handwritten, signed Declaration of Independence sits in the National Archives Rotunda in Washington, D.C., where more than a million visitors a year come to see it. The parchment is faded and worn, and the National Archives says that condition reflects the place the document has held in the hearts of many Americans.

That wear has a history. The parchment spent 35 years beginning in 1841 in the Patent Office building across from a sunny window, a long stretch of exposure that helped damage the document before modern preservation standards existed. Sunlight and public handling left their mark on a sheet that was meant to stand for the new nation, not survive as a laboratory specimen.

AI-generated illustration

The Declaration was adopted on July 4, 1776, engrossed on parchment, and delegates began signing it on August 2, 1776. Congress then authorized printing the names of the signers on January 18, 1777, turning the text into a public political event rather than a single manuscript. The roster of names attached to that moment includes Thomas Jefferson, John Hancock, John Dunlap, Mary Katharine Goddard and Thomas McKean.

Preservation became a federal project in 1940, when the Library of Congress asked the National Institute of Standards and Technology to design sealed receptacles for the Declaration, the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. World War II delayed the work, and it was completed in 1951, when the three founding documents were placed in glass-and-metal encasements designed by NIST. Renovations in the early 2000s later expanded the Rotunda display so all six pages of the Charters of Freedom could be shown together.

John Trumbull via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

Even with those protections, the document remains visibly faded, a reminder of the price of keeping a national symbol on display instead of locked away. A former archivist has said the Trump administration “hasn’t put much emphasis on it,” a remark that underscores how the stewardship of founding documents depends on political will as much as preservation science. The National Archives now keeps the Declaration under the most exacting archival conditions possible, but the age and wear remain part of what millions of visitors come to see.