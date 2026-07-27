Fake song appears on D4vd’s hacked Apple Music profile during murder hearing

A hacked Apple Music profile briefly pushed a fake D4vd song titled “I Did It” alongside official releases. The upload used Tesla imagery tied to the Celeste Rivas Hernandez case.

A fake song titled “I Did It” briefly appeared on David Anthony Burke’s Apple Music profile after the account was hacked, putting a false track beside his official catalog while his Los Angeles murder hearing was underway. The upload used aerial Tesla artwork and spread quickly through social posts before disappearing.

The public artist page for d4vd still showed Burke’s official releases, including “Locked & Loaded (Official Fortnite Anthem) - Single” dated Sept. 3, 2025, along with “Feel It (From The Original Series ‘Invincible’),” “Romantic Homicide” and “Here With Me.” That contrast showed how a streaming profile can function as a trust signal: a compromised account can place fabricated material in the same visual space as label-backed music, giving a false release the appearance of legitimacy.

The unauthorized single arrived with especially charged imagery. The track, titled “I DID IT...,” appeared on the account Saturday with cover art showing an aerial image of Burke’s impounded Tesla, the same vehicle tied to the death investigation involving 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. The song was not authentic and was said to profess love for Hernandez. Once screenshots began circulating, the image and title moved well beyond Apple Music, traveling through entertainment posts and commentary that amplified the stunt’s reach.

AskeeaeWiki via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

The timing made the breach more damaging. Burke, who performs as D4vd, was already facing a closely watched preliminary hearing in Los Angeles in the case involving Hernandez. On the opening day of that hearing, graphic crime scene photos of the teenager’s body were shown in court before her parents. Prosecutors said the body had been found in a Tesla registered to Burke in Hollywood, and they said search warrants uncovered a significant amount of images depicting child sex abuse on Burke’s phone and iCloud account.

The episode exposed a basic weakness in streaming verification systems. Artist pages are designed to confirm identity and route fans toward official releases, but a hacked login can briefly turn that same interface into a vehicle for false claims, reputational harm and viral misinformation. Even a short-lived intrusion can leave behind screenshots and reposts that outlast the removal of the fake upload.