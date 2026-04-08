The Atlanta Falcons respond to longtime right tackle Kaleb McGary’s retirement by signing veteran Jawaan Taylor, addressing a key spot on their offensive line.

The Atlanta Falcons announced the retirement of veteran right tackle Kaleb McGary after seven seasons in the NFL, prompting a swift move to reinforce their offensive line by signing former Kansas City Chiefs tackle Jawaan Taylor. The news was confirmed Tuesday evening by both the team and multiple national outlets, including NFL.com and NBC Sports.

McGary Steps Away After Seven NFL Seasons

McGary, who joined the Falcons as a first-round pick in 2019, became a mainstay at right tackle, starting nearly every game since his rookie season. According to Pro-Football-Reference.com, McGary played in 93 games and started 91, providing stability to Atlanta’s offensive line throughout his tenure. His durability and consistency helped anchor the right side, and he played a key role in both pass protection and run blocking schemes during his career.

McGary was drafted 31st overall by Atlanta in 2019.

He started all 17 games in three of the last four seasons, per season-by-season stats.

His career includes 6 fumble recoveries and multiple seasons with low sack totals allowed.

The Falcons' official announcement praised McGary’s leadership and professionalism, noting his impact both on and off the field. NBC Sports and NFL.com also highlighted his reliability, a valued trait in an offensive lineman.

Falcons Move Fast, Sign Jawaan Taylor

Shortly after the announcement of McGary’s retirement, Atlanta agreed to terms with Jawaan Taylor on a one-year contract, as reported by NFL.com and NBC Sports. Taylor, most recently with the Kansas City Chiefs, brings significant starting experience to the Falcons. Since entering the league as a second-round pick in 2019, Taylor has started every game of his career—totaling 99 consecutive starts split between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Chiefs.

Taylor played four seasons with the Jaguars and two with the Chiefs.

Throughout his career, Taylor has logged over 6,000 offensive snaps, according to NFL.com official stats.

He is known for his athleticism and ability to play both tackle spots.

By signing Taylor, the Falcons address a critical need at right tackle, preserving continuity for an offensive line that’s been a cornerstone of the team’s recent offensive strategy.

Impact on Atlanta’s Offensive Line

The transition comes as the Falcons look to build on their 2023 season, where the offensive line helped power a strong running attack. McGary’s retirement leaves a leadership gap, but Taylor’s arrival brings proven experience and a track record of durability. The Falcons’ quick response signals their commitment to protecting their quarterbacks and sustaining offensive production.

As of the 2023 season, Atlanta’s offensive line allowed one of the lower sack totals in the league and ranked favorably in rushing yards, stats that can be explored in detail on Pro-Football-Reference.com. Taylor’s addition aims to maintain or improve these numbers in 2026.

Looking Ahead

With the NFL Draft and offseason activities underway, the Falcons are expected to further evaluate their line depth. The team’s standing in the NFL standings will hinge in part on how well Taylor adapts to Atlanta’s system and whether the offensive line continues to perform at a high level.

While McGary’s presence will be missed, the acquisition of Taylor demonstrates Atlanta’s focus on experience and reliability as they prepare for the upcoming season.