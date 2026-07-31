Falcons reunite Terrell brothers as cornerback teammates for first time

Atlanta used No. 48 on Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell, pairing him with star CB A.J. Terrell and giving the Falcons two brothers at the same position.

The Atlanta Falcons used the No. 48 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell, bringing him onto the same roster as his older brother, A.J. Terrell, for the first time. The move gave Atlanta something unusual in the modern NFL: two brothers playing the same position for the same club.

The Falcons framed the reunion as more than a family story. A.J. Terrell was already established in Atlanta as the team’s star corner, while Avieon arrived as a second-round draft pick with his own profile as a cornerback. NFL.com’s draft coverage placed the selection in Round 2 and treated it as a fit for Atlanta, underscoring that the pick was built on roster value as much as brotherly symbolism.

That distinction matters for a secondary that has to be built on competition, coverage technique and scheme trust. Cornerback is one of the league’s most demanding positions, and the Falcons are now asking whether Avieon Terrell can add depth, speed and future upside to a room already anchored by A.J. Terrell. Because both players line up at cornerback, the pairing is more than a novelty sibling link across offense and defense; it places two players in direct comparison every day in meetings, on the practice field and in how Atlanta evaluates its back end.

The family route also runs through familiar football stops. Draft coverage and fan commentary noted that both brothers came through Westlake High School and Clemson before reaching the Falcons, a shared path that made the Atlanta selection feel inevitable once the team was on the clock. Avieon Terrell’s NFL.com and ESPN listings identified him as a cornerback, reinforcing the scouting view that his value would come in the same area where A.J. has already built his reputation.

Atlanta also made clear that the brother connection was part of the football conversation, not just the headline. The Falcons posted draft-room video and scouting content explaining why they drafted Avieon Terrell, and another video captured his phone call from the draft room. An NFL video showed Avieon discussing how A.J. influenced his path to the draft, a reminder that the younger Terrell arrived in Atlanta with a family tie, but also with a position-specific job to win.