Falcons Secure Bijan Robinson Through 2028 with Option Pick-Up

The Atlanta Falcons have exercised the fifth-year option on star running back Bijan Robinson, ensuring he remains under contract through the 2028 NFL season.

The Atlanta Falcons have officially exercised the fifth-year option on running back Bijan Robinson, confirming the team's commitment to their dynamic playmaker through the 2028 NFL season. The move, first reported by NFL.com and later confirmed by ESPN and ProFootballRumors.com, locks in Robinson for an additional season beyond his original rookie contract.

Robinson's Fifth-Year Option Explained

The fifth-year option is a mechanism available to NFL teams for first-round draft picks, enabling clubs to extend a player's rookie deal by one year. The Falcons' decision means Robinson will remain on the roster through 2028, providing both salary cap predictability and roster stability for Atlanta's offense.

While the exact financial terms of the option have not been disclosed, contract trackers such as OverTheCap.com and Spotrac offer projections based on Robinson’s draft position and performance. Typically, the option value for running backs drafted in the first round is calculated using the average of the third to 25th highest salaries at the position over the previous five seasons, as outlined by the NFL’s official rules.

Robinson’s Impact in Atlanta

Since being selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Robinson has quickly emerged as a centerpiece of the Falcons’ offense. According to Pro-Football-Reference.com, Robinson has posted impressive all-purpose numbers each season, combining his rushing prowess with notable receiving production out of the backfield. His versatility and consistency have made him one of the league’s most promising young running backs.

Robinson has amassed over 3,000 yards from scrimmage in his first three seasons, as tracked by NFL.com.

in his first three seasons, as tracked by NFL.com. He has scored more than 25 total touchdowns since entering the league.

since entering the league. Robinson’s dual-threat ability has sparked comparisons to some of the NFL’s elite running backs, underscoring his value to the Falcons’ evolving offense.

Strategic Significance for the Falcons

By exercising the fifth-year option, the Falcons secure a core offensive weapon without immediate long-term extension negotiations. This move gives the franchise flexibility while ensuring that Robinson’s production remains in Atlanta during a critical competitive window. The decision also aligns with league trends, as teams increasingly seek to retain young, high-impact talent from the draft before considering lucrative multi-year extensions.

This roster stability allows the Falcons to build around Robinson, providing continuity in the backfield and clarity for future cap planning. Analysts note that with the fifth-year option tracker showing a rising number of exercised options, Atlanta’s approach is consistent with current best practices for roster construction.

What Comes Next

With his fifth-year option secured, Robinson is set to remain a focal point for Atlanta’s offense through at least the 2028 season. The move signals the franchise’s belief in his continued development and the importance of maintaining top-tier talent during a period of transition for the organization.

Looking ahead, the Falcons and Robinson could begin considering a long-term deal if his performance continues at a high level. For now, Atlanta fans can expect to see their star running back in the lineup for the foreseeable future, anchoring the team’s offensive efforts and providing excitement on Sundays.