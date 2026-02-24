The Atlanta Falcons intend to place the franchise tag on standout tight end Kyle Pitts, securing his rights for the 2026 season and sparking discussion about his future with the team.

Kyle Pitts, one of the NFL’s most dynamic tight ends, will remain with the Atlanta Falcons for at least one more season as the team plans to use the franchise tag on him, according to reports from both The New York Times and ESPN. The move ensures that Pitts, who has been a key offensive weapon since his selection in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will not become a free agent this offseason.

Franchise Tag: What It Means for Pitts and the Falcons

The franchise tag is a tool NFL teams use to retain the rights to a player who is set to become an unrestricted free agent. For the 2026 offseason, the tight end franchise tag is projected to carry a significant salary, reflecting the position’s growing value across the league. Official figures for the 2026 tag have not yet been released, but in recent years, the tight end tag has been worth over $11 million, as tracked in historical franchise tag values.

By tagging Pitts, the Falcons can either negotiate a long-term deal with him or have him play the 2026 season on the one-year tender. The team’s decision signals their desire to keep him at the center of their offensive plans while also providing time for ongoing contract negotiations.

Kyle Pitts’ Impact and Career Performance

Pitts has been a standout performer since joining Atlanta. Over his career, he has amassed impressive numbers, including over 2,800 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns across his first five seasons. He became the first rookie tight end in over 60 years to surpass 1,000 receiving yards in a season.

Selected fourth overall in the 2021 NFL Draft

Over 2,800 career receiving yards

First rookie tight end with 1,000+ yards since 1961

His production ranks among the top tight ends in the league, and his unique skill set as a receiver has made him a focal point for Atlanta’s offense. The decision to tag Pitts underscores the franchise’s commitment to building around his talents.

League-Wide Context and Tag Implications

The franchise tag is a common strategy in the NFL, but it can have mixed receptions among players. For the team, it offers roster stability and time to negotiate a long-term agreement. For the player, it provides a one-year guaranteed salary but delays multi-year security. Pitts joins a list of high-profile players to be tagged in recent seasons, as tracked on the NFL’s official franchise and transition tag tracker.

Ensures Pitts remains off the open market

Allows further negotiations for a long-term extension

Potentially sets the stage for further moves in Atlanta’s offseason plans

Looking Ahead: Negotiations and Future Prospects

Both the Falcons and Pitts now face a window to negotiate a long-term extension before the deadline to sign franchise-tagged players. If no deal is reached, Pitts will play the 2026 season under the tag’s terms. The situation will be closely watched as the Falcons continue to shape their roster and Pitts aims to build on his already impressive career statistical achievements.

With the franchise tag in place, Atlanta secures a critical piece of its offense while keeping options open for a longer-term partnership. The coming months will reveal whether Pitts and the Falcons can agree to a multi-year deal or head into the season with the tight end playing on a one-year contract.