Fallon jokes Trump’s approval drops at Freedom 250 fair

Jimmy Fallon mocked Trump’s Freedom 250 fair with a joke about a presidential approval roller coaster. The line landed as states and artists kept pulling away.

Jimmy Fallon said the Great American State Fair had “everything,” including “a Trump approval rating roller coaster, which has the biggest drop in history,” turning Freedom 250’s showcase on the National Mall into a late-night punchline as the event faced mounting backlash.

The 16-day fair runs from June 25 through July 10, 2026, in Washington, D.C., and Freedom 250 says it will feature more than 150 exhibits from all 56 states and territories. The lineup is built around federal agencies, businesses, museums, universities, nonprofit organizations, family attractions, screenings, musical performances, military ensembles, flyovers, daily cultural programming and a Ferris wheel.

The National Park Service lists the Great American State Fair as a free special event at National Mall and Memorial Parks and identifies Freedom 250 as the official public-private partnership leading the nation’s semiquincentennial celebrations. That official framing has done little to quiet questions about the event’s political identity, especially after several artists backed out of the lineup after saying they had not understood its political connection.

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State participation has also proved uneven. Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts and North Carolina have said they will not send official delegations, citing cost. Those opt-outs undercut the image of a universal national showcase and turned the fair’s promise of broad state participation into another test of how much public money states are willing to devote to a celebration tied closely to Trump and his allies.

Fallon’s line found an audience because the polling backdrop already pointed in the same direction. Reuters/Ipsos found Trump’s approval at 34% in a June 2026 poll conducted June 3-8, after a 35% reading in May and another spring reading at 37%. That put the “approval rating roller coaster” line in direct conversation with a president whose standing had been slipping through the spring even as the administration pushed ahead with the anniversary spectacle.

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The result is a fair meant to project national unity that instead became a public measure of political strain. Onstage, the joke treated the approval gap as a punch line; offstage, the same gap was showing up in state refusals, artist withdrawals and the polling that now shadows the celebration.