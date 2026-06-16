Fallout shows how California tax credits keep Hollywood productions local

A $42 million credit kept Fallout in California, where nearly 600 crew members and 30 actors worked as officials touted a $2.5 billion impact.

Inside a Santa Clarita soundstage packed with a life-size Deathclaw prop and a Vault shelter, Jonathan Nolan made a blunt case for California’s film tax credits: without them, Fallout would not have come back. The Amazon Prime Video series had started in New York, but season 2 moved west after California offered $25 million in rebates, and season 3 stayed in the state with another $42 million in credits on a $166.3 million budget.

Nolan said the credits were essential and that, without the rebate, bringing the production back to California would have been a non-starter. The California Film Commission said Fallout employed nearly 600 crew members and 30 actors, giving state officials a concrete example of how tax policy can turn a marquee series into local payrolls instead of an out-of-state spend.

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The program is about more than one show. Nolan has argued California has to keep offering incentives if it wants to compete with London, Budapest and Sydney, which have become magnets for U.S. productions. Reuters reported that Nolan also played a prominent role in lobbying for California’s $750 million tax-rebate program and invited state legislators to the set last year to show how actors and craftspeople would benefit. That lobbying helped frame the credits not just as a Hollywood subsidy, but as a tool to keep the state in the global race for productions that can move with a few signatures.

California officials are leaning hard on the economic case. A California Film Commission release said Fallout season 3’s credits fell under Program 4.0, and that the program’s first two TV windows generated more than $2.5 billion in economic impact. The commission said the latest round was meant to retain and grow the state’s entertainment workforce and bring long-running series back home, while thanking crews and lawmakers for backing the creative economy.

Photo by Erik Uruci

Still, Fallout also illustrates the central question around Hollywood incentives: whether California is building lasting economic value or simply paying to keep a project that might have landed there anyway. Earlier estimates said the season 2 move would generate about $153 million in qualifying expenditures and around 170 cast-and-crew jobs, but the wider industry remains under pressure as Los Angeles County shoot days have fallen sharply from 2019 levels. For California, the credits can keep a prestige series local. The harder test is whether they can do that often enough to keep the state’s production base intact.