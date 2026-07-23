False rocket launcher report sparks alarm at LaGuardia Airport

An anonymous call about a rocket launcher sent a MANPADS alert over Terminal C as Delta 2604 landed with more than 100 people aboard, then police called it non-credible.

A false report of a rocket launcher near LaGuardia Airport triggered a MANPADS alert while a Delta Air Lines jet carrying more than 100 people was coming in to land near Terminal C. Police later determined the threat was non-credible, cutting off what could have become a far more dangerous security response during an active approach.

The flight was identified as Delta 2604, and the alarm centered on the area around Terminal C in Queens, where airport traffic is dense and decisions have to be made fast. MANPADS stands for man-portable air-defense system, the military term for a portable surface-to-air missile launcher. That label alone shows how serious the report sounded to the people handling it, even though the caller’s tip turned out to be false.

The episode exposed a familiar weakness in airport security: anonymous threat reporting can force immediate attention before anyone has time to separate rumor from danger. At LaGuardia, the airport’s own public guidance tells people to report emergency or suspicious activity, including unattended bags, to Port Authority Police at 800-828-7273. That channel is meant to route real threats quickly to law enforcement, but it also highlights how easily a misleading tip can be injected into the system and create alarm over an airport approach path.

Tdorante10 via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

LaGuardia has had little room for error in recent years. The airport has been undergoing an $8 billion makeover since 2022, and a March 2026 runway crash killed at least two people, adding to the sense that every operational disruption is scrutinized closely. Against that backdrop, even a bogus report involving a weaponized launcher carried real consequences for pilots, controllers, police and passengers who had no way to know, in the moment, whether the threat was real.