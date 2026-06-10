Families evacuated as Belfast disorder follows stabbing and anti-immigration unrest

Families were evacuated after a north Belfast stabbing fed false online claims, masked crowds, and a night of fires that left cars, a bus, and buildings damaged.

Families were rushed from their homes as a stabbing in north Belfast spiraled into a night of masked disorder, burning vehicles, and evacuations in streets where tensions had already been primed by social media speculation. Police said the unrest began after Monday night’s attack on Kinnaird Avenue, where a man in his 40s suffered serious neck and head wounds, including injuries to his eyes and slash wounds to his face and back.

The injured man remained in a serious condition in hospital on June 9. Police later said the man in custody was Sudanese, not Somali as initially believed, and charged him with attempted murder, possession of an article with a blade or point in a public place, and threats to kill. He was due to appear in Belfast Magistrates Court on Wednesday, June 10.

By Tuesday evening, masked crowds had gathered at several locations across Belfast and set fire to cars, a bus, bins, and buildings. In one area, residents were evacuated as flames took hold, and firefighters were seen extinguishing burning cars in Tigers Bay. Police declared a critical incident as the disorder spread, underscoring how quickly the stabbing was turned into a wider security problem.

William Murphy uploaded and derivative work: MrPanyGoff via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

The violence bore the marks of anti-immigration unrest. Graphic video of the stabbing circulated online, and officials warned that inaccurate claims were inflaming anger and deepening community division. Keir Starmer condemned the stabbing as “sickening,” while Northern Ireland elected officials and police urged calm and pushed back against misinformation that appeared to harden the response on the streets.

What unfolded in Belfast showed how a single attack can move through a familiar chain of escalation: a violent trigger, unverified claims, mobilized crowds, then property destruction and displacement for nearby families. The episode also exposed how fragile local order can be when fear, rumor, and communal grievance converge before authorities have time to contain the narrative or the street response.