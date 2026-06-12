Families seek answers after mixed, misidentified Air India crash remains

Families are still learning that Air India crash remains were mixed or misidentified, with one casket containing other victims and some bodies sent home under the wrong name.

Families of the dead in the Air India Flight 171 crash were still confronting a second trauma: the discovery that some remains sent home were misidentified, and in some cases mixed together. The error turned mourning into a fight for dignity after the June 12, 2025 disaster in Ahmedabad killed 260 people, including 241 on board and 19 on the ground.

The London-bound Boeing 787-8 struck a medical college hostel shortly after takeoff, leaving many bodies so badly burned or mutilated that Indian authorities said DNA testing was needed to identify the dead. In the immediate aftermath, officials said remains were being released as matches were confirmed, and early reports said 32 victims had been identified through DNA mapping while 14 bodies were handed over within days. That process later came under scrutiny as families in the United Kingdom learned that not every casket contained the correct person.

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Among the cases that alarmed relatives, one mother’s casket was said to have contained remains of other individuals, while another family discovered that a victim had been sent under the wrong name before later DNA testing corrected the mistake. In one inquest, the remains of a woman who died in the crash were found to have been wrongly identified and repatriated under another victim’s identity. Dr Fiona Wilcox, the Inner West London coroner, was involved in verifying identities, underscoring how the repatriation process had to be revisited long after the bodies left India.

The failures landed hardest on British families, many of them from the Gujarati community, who gathered in Wembley as the scale of the problem became clear. Miten Patel said his mother’s casket had contained remains of other people, a detail that deepened the anguish for relatives who had already buried their dead. James Healy-Pratt, who represented several of the families, said the mistakes had left them distraught and demanding an explanation.

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Indian officials said they were working with UK authorities to address the concerns and maintained that victim identification had been carried out under established protocols and technical requirements. But the episode has raised sharper questions about disaster victim identification in a country facing recurring mass-casualty risks, from aviation accidents to other large-scale emergencies. A year after the crash, families were still waiting for the investigation report, while the sole survivor was still pressing for honesty, transparency and answers.