Family demands answers after ICE shooting kills Houston man

Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was killed inside his car during an ICE stop in Magnolia Park. His family says the 52-year-old was on his way to work and wants every video released.

An ICE officer shot and killed 52-year-old Houston man Lorenzo Salgado Araujo inside his car during a targeted enforcement operation in Magnolia Park/East End on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, around 6:50 a.m. His family is demanding an independent investigation.

Salgado Araujo’s sons said he was a father, husband and business owner who had lived in the United States for nearly 35 years and was in the process of seeking legal status and a work permit. Ronaldo Salgado said his father was on his way to work and was driving a crew to a homebuilding site when he was stopped. The family said Salgado Araujo had no criminal convictions.

ICE said Salgado Araujo ignored commands, tried to evade arrest, rammed an ICE vehicle and attempted to run over an officer, who fired in self-defense. ICE said he was taken to a hospital and died there. Houston firefighters said he was shot in the abdomen. Three other men were detained at the scene, and Ronaldo Salgado said one of them was his uncle, whose whereabouts were still unknown.

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The Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General is investigating the shooting, and the FBI is looking into the potential assault on a federal law enforcement officer. The family and community leaders are calling for the release of all video, communications and other evidence.

At a news conference on Wednesday, July 8, Rep. Sylvia Garcia, Commissioner Lesley Briones and Rep. Christian Menefee joined the family’s call for transparency. A small protest and makeshift memorial formed near the scene, and the League of United Latin American Citizens launched a fundraiser for the family.