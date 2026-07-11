Family demands answers after Mexican father killed in Houston ICE raid

A Houston vigil for Lorenzo Salgado Araujo turned into a demand for answers after ICE said its agent acted in self-defense and the family disputed it.

Mourners packed a Houston vigil Wednesday for Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, the 52-year-old Mexican father shot and killed two days earlier during an ICE enforcement operation in Magnolia Park. The gathering became a public challenge to the federal account of the shooting, with family members and civil-rights leaders pressing for transparency and an independent investigation.

Araujo was shot Tuesday morning, July 8, while traveling to work with three other men in his car in the East End neighborhood. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has described the confrontation as part of a “targeted enforcement operation” and has said the agent’s use of force was self-defense. Witnesses and relatives have disputed that version of events, widening the gap between the agency’s account and the family’s demands for answers.

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At a press conference Wednesday, Araujo’s son Ronaldo said his father worked 35 years to send all three of his American citizen sons to college. Loved ones described Araujo as a hardworking father, husband and business owner who moved to the United States from Mexico 35 years ago. His sons recalled his love of soccer and said they would “continue to keep fighting for him.”

The family has also said it has been unable to claim his body, adding another layer of anguish to a case that has become larger than one death in one Houston neighborhood. Local officials have criticized the lack of federal cooperation in the investigation, a complaint that has sharpened questions about who is reviewing the shooting and what standards will be used to assess ICE’s conduct.

Gianluca Costantini via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Speakers at the vigil drew a large crowd of community members, activists and supporters, turning the East End gathering into a test of public trust in immigration enforcement and use of force. For Araujo’s family, the central issue remains the same: how a man leaving for work in Magnolia Park ended up dead, and why the federal government has not fully answered that question.