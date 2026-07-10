Family demands probe after ICE shooting kills Houston construction worker

A Houston construction worker died after agents say they mistook a passenger for another suspect, then opened fire during a July 7 ICE operation.

A Houston construction worker was shot and killed after federal agents say a suspect identification went wrong during a “targeted enforcement operation” in Magnolia Park, turning a morning stop on Canal Street into a fatal encounter within moments. The man killed was Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, a 52-year-old Mexican national who died after being taken to Ben Taub Hospital.

Salgado Araujo had lived in the United States for nearly 35 years and was working toward legal status, family members said. His son said he was driving a crew to a homebuilding site and was on his way to work when the shooting happened around 6:50 a.m. on July 7. Relatives said he had no criminal convictions.

Federal officials have said Salgado Araujo rammed an ICE vehicle, ignored verbal commands and tried to run over an officer before the officer fired in self-defense. But Rep. Sylvia Garcia said ICE told her Salgado Araujo was not the intended target, and later accounts said agents were apparently looking for a different suspect and may have mistaken a passenger in the vehicle for that person.

That question has become central to the case because Department of Homeland Security said Thursday that the agents at the scene were not yet equipped with body-worn cameras. Garcia said none of the ICE agents involved were wearing body cameras, leaving the shooting without the kind of footage that often becomes crucial when officers and witnesses offer sharply different versions of a fast-moving confrontation. The Houston Fire Department said Salgado Araujo suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and died after being transported to the hospital. Three other people were detained at the scene.

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The shooting has set off demands for a full independent investigation and the release of all evidence from Garcia, the League of United Latin American Citizens, the Texas Civil Rights Project, FIEL Houston and Houston-area residents who gathered in Magnolia Park with candles and flowers. Ramon Palomares and other community leaders have pushed for scrutiny from the FBI, the DHS Office of Inspector General and the Houston Police Department, as questions intensify over how agents identified the vehicle and the people inside it.

Mexico has said it is preparing legal action and criminal complaints over the death, and President Claudia Sheinbaum has described the case as part of a broader pattern of mistreatment of Mexican migrants. Human Rights Watch said the killing fits a series of fatal incidents involving federal immigration agents over the past two years, adding more pressure on ICE to explain how a mistaken assumption in a neighborhood in East End ended with a construction worker dead.