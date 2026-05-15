Family Investors Shift to Dealerships and Fisheries

Family offices are seeking stability in auto dealerships and fisheries, aiming to sidestep the risks of AI disruption in tech-driven sectors.

Family investors are increasingly directing their capital toward traditional industries like automobile dealerships and fisheries, seeking to avoid the volatility and disruption associated with artificial intelligence (AI) in tech-oriented sectors. This trend, highlighted in a recent report by CNBC, underscores a strategic pivot among high-net-worth families looking for safe harbors in an era of rapid technological change.

Why Family Offices Are Rethinking Their Portfolios

The rapid adoption of AI across industries has sparked both excitement and concern. While technology offers lucrative opportunities, it also introduces uncertainty, particularly in sectors vulnerable to automation and digital disruption. According to CNBC, family offices—a type of private wealth management advisory firm serving ultra-wealthy families—are increasingly wary of the risks posed by AI to their existing investments in technology, finance, and other innovation-driven fields.

Instead, these investors are turning their attention to so-called "old-economy" businesses. Automobile dealerships and fisheries are seen as resilient sectors, with physical infrastructure, regulatory barriers, and operational complexity that make them less susceptible to immediate AI-driven upheaval.

Automobile Dealerships: Stability and Scale

Dealerships have long been a backbone of the American economy, providing local jobs and serving as community fixtures. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the automobile dealers sector employs hundreds of thousands and generates significant annual output. The NADA Data annual report further shows that franchised new-car dealerships alone recorded over $1.2 trillion in sales in recent years, highlighting the sector's economic heft and enduring demand for personal vehicles.

Automobile dealerships offer local market knowledge and relationships that are difficult for automation to replicate.

Many dealership groups are multi-generational family businesses, aligning with family investors’ values and long-term outlook.

Operational cash flow from sales, service, and parts departments provides reliable income streams, even during economic cycles.

Moreover, while digital retailing and online platforms are changing how cars are sold, the complex process of vehicle sales, financing, and after-sales service means full automation is unlikely in the near term.

Fisheries: Defensible, Regulated, and Essential

Fisheries are another favored target for family office investments, as noted by CNBC. The sector is tightly regulated, with limited licenses and quotas—a structure that supports pricing power and resource sustainability. According to the NOAA Fisheries Economics of the United States report, commercial fisheries contributed over $100 billion in sales and supported more than 1.7 million jobs in recent years.

Fisheries require specialized knowledge, equipment, and regulatory compliance, creating high barriers to entry for tech disruptors.

Seafood remains a staple in global diets, with demand projected to remain robust.

Family investors value the tangible assets and local impact of fisheries operations.

While technology is making inroads in areas like fisheries management and supply chain traceability, the hands-on nature of harvesting, processing, and distribution makes the industry relatively insulated from AI automation.

Analysis: Balancing Growth and Risk

This move toward traditional sectors reflects a broader recalibration of risk tolerance among family investors. By allocating more capital to businesses like dealerships and fisheries, families hope to preserve wealth, maintain community ties, and avoid the unpredictable swings of tech-driven markets.

Many experts believe this shift is likely to continue, as families seek a blend of growth, stability, and social impact. For those concerned about the next wave of technological disruption, old-economy businesses offer a measure of control and reassurance that is increasingly hard to find elsewhere.