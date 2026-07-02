Family says jailed Chinese journalist needs urgent cancer treatment

A prison scan found a tumor in Dong Yuyu’s left lung, and his family says China should let the jailed journalist get urgent cancer care.

A prison-affiliated hospital in Tianjin found a tumor in Dong Yuyu’s left lung, and doctors warned it could be malignant.

Dong, 64, was moved on April 15, 2026, from a prison in Beijing to another facility in Tianjin, farther from his family and making visits harder.

Yifu Dong said his father was admitted to the prison-affiliated hospital on April 28 after heart palpitations and discomfort. A CT scan found a tumor in the lower segment of his left lung, and doctors said more scans were needed. The family described the growth as sizable and likely malignant, with additional tests scheduled for early May.

Medical exams also found arrhythmia, including premature atrial contractions and premature ventricular contractions. Dong had been fitted with a 24-hour heart monitor, but the results had not been shared with his relatives. They said he had become extremely thin, adding to their fear that the tumor may be cancerous and that prison medical care is not enough.

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The Committee to Protect Journalists called for immediate attention for a fast-growing lung tumor and other medical concerns. Reporters Without Borders joined the call for medical parole and urged Chinese authorities to allow him to travel abroad for treatment and reunite with his family. Dong has complained that cancer patients in prison-affiliated hospitals receive only non-specialised chemotherapy that is not always effective.

Dong’s health crisis comes after a closed-door espionage trial that ended in a conviction in November 2024 and a seven-year prison sentence. The Beijing High Court rejected his appeal on November 13, 2025. Before his arrest, Dong worked for Guangming Daily and also wrote for The New York Times’ Chinese-language website.