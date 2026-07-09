Family seeks answers after Mississippi island party ends in teen death

A body found on Horn Island was identified as 18-year-old Nolan Wells, and his family is pressing for answers about the hours after friends left him there.

A body recovered Monday morning on Horn Island was identified as Nolan Wells, the 18-year-old Southwest Mississippi Community College wide receiver who vanished after a Fourth of July boat trip with friends. His family is now demanding a fuller accounting of what happened between the moment his friends left the barrier island and the time search crews found him dead.

Wells was last seen July 4 on Horn Island, about 10 miles from the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Authorities said his friends returned to the mainland that afternoon without him, and Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter said investigators believe Wells stayed on the island with the expectation that he would ride back with someone else. Later that night, Wells’ mother reported him missing and began posting publicly for help, asking for video or other documentation from the island that could show where he went.

The search stretched across local, state and federal agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard, the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources and the National Park Service. Horn Island’s isolation made the effort especially difficult, with crews working a barrier island that sits offshore in the Gulf Islands National Seashore and is reachable only by boat. The body was identified through dental records by Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd, and an autopsy was performed Tuesday, though the results were not immediately released.

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Investigators said they suspect Wells drowned and do not currently believe foul play was involved, but they have kept the case active and ongoing. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department has asked for photos and videos from the northwest part of Horn Island on July 4, a sign that key questions remain about the hours after the party ended and before the search began.

Wells would have turned 19 next month. He played wide receiver at Southwest Mississippi Community College, where his former high school coach remembered him as a beloved student-athlete with a big smile. His family has hired civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is pressing for a thorough, urgent and transparent investigation into the death of a young Black student-athlete whose holiday outing ended with a body on a Mississippi island.