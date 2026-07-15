Family seeks justice after teens charged in Daniel Erving drowning case

Daniel Erving’s family said tampering charges are only "partial justice" as they press for answers about how the 18-year-old drowned at Lake Ray Hubbard.

Daniel Erving drowned at Lake Ray Hubbard in North Texas. The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled his death an accidental drowning. His mother and lawyers say the tampering charges filed against two teens do not explain how the 18-year-old died.

Lucas Roper, 19, and a 17-year-old juvenile were arrested July 9 and each charged with tampering with physical evidence, a third-degree felony. Rowlett police reported Erving missing April 13 after he was last seen with the two suspects at the lake in Rowlett, near the 6300 block of Miller Road. His body was recovered April 17.

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Investigators allege the three jumped into the water from a railroad bridge and that Erving drowned after the teens were present. Roper and the juvenile did not report the incident, fled in Roper’s vehicle, and later discarded some of Erving’s belongings. Investigators allege Roper threw Erving’s clothing into a tree line and the juvenile threw his cellphone from the vehicle. Police later recovered the phone and some clothing after the juvenile showed detectives where the items had been discarded.

At a July 14 press conference, Tameka Erving said her family wanted justice and called the arrests only "partial justice." Attorney Ben Crump said the family wanted "whole justice" for Daniel Erving, while attorney Sean Daredia said the facts could support more serious charges, including murder.

Source: newsnationnow.com

Jeremy Rosenthal said a homicide charge would require proof that the suspects caused Erving’s death, not just that they helped cover up what happened afterward.

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Police spokesperson Erika M. Brown said detectives conducted an investigation that included interviews, evidence collection and coordination with the medical examiner. She also expressed condolences to the family.