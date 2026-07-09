FanDuel video highlights blur line between athletes and gambling apps

FanDuel pairs Bryce Harper highlights with betting prompts even as it points users to problem-gambling help. The contrast lands amid fresh lawsuits over VIP tactics.

FanDuel’s Harper highlight video puts a star athlete and a betting app in the same frame just as the sportsbook industry faces fresh scrutiny over how aggressively it markets to vulnerable gamblers. The company sells legal wagering on major U.S. sports and pushes bonus offers to new and returning customers, while its support pages also direct users to problem-gambling help and, in some states, pre-filled verification information to speed account checks.

Bryce Harper gives the campaign extra reach. ESPN lists the Philadelphia Phillies first baseman as active in the 2026 season, and says he was born on Oct. 16, 1992, in Las Vegas, Nevada. That combination of celebrity, baseball and gambling is exactly what has made athlete-linked betting promotions so powerful, and so controversial, as sportsbooks increasingly fold player imagery into marketing that sits only a click away from live odds.

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The legal pressure around those tactics has grown over the past year. Baltimore sued Flutter Entertainment, FanDuel’s parent company, in April 2025 over allegedly deceptive and unfair practices targeting vulnerable gamblers. In March 2026, a Pennsylvania state-court lawsuit named FanDuel and DraftKings among defendants in claims that VIP hosts and other tactics contributed to gambling disorders and financial losses.

FanDuel publicly says it partners with organizations focused on problem-gambling research, treatment and harm prevention. At the same time, its sportsbook pages display active odds, bets and promotional language aimed at drawing customers deeper into play. The company’s support materials also describe verification tools meant to move customers through account setup more quickly, underscoring how the same app can serve both acquisition and intervention.

That split has become harder to ignore as betting branding saturates sports coverage and athlete content. Harper, born in Las Vegas and still one of baseball’s most recognizable active players, is a potent marketing face for any sportsbook. But his presence beside betting prompts also shows how blurred the line has become between fandom, celebrity and an industry still arguing that its safeguards can keep pace with its sales machine.