Fans buy Gavin & Stacey house in Barry for themed Airbnb

A Banbury couple paid £210,000 for Uncle Bryn’s Barry house and will turn it into Gone Fishin’, a themed Airbnb.

A Banbury couple has bought one of Barry’s most recognisable television homes for £210,000 and plans to turn it into a Gavin & Stacey-themed Airbnb. Jaxx Nelson, 41, and Tom Bodfish, 43, took the keys to the three-bedroom terraced house on Trinity Street at the end of May and marked the handover with Cinzano, Uncle Bryn’s favourite tipple.

The pair, who met in February 2025, said they were “beyond excited” about the purchase and intend to restore the property to the home seen on screen. They have named the project Gone Fishin' in a nod to Bryn’s famous fishing trip, and plan to recreate familiar set pieces, including Uncle Bryn’s “state-of-the-art gym” bedroom. The house went on the market in February 2026, and the new owners see it as more than a private home: it is being refashioned as part of Barry’s long-running television economy.

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Trinity Street sits at the centre of that trade in nostalgia. The house is opposite Gwen’s home, and the street remains a stop on the local Gavin & Stacey trail, with visitors still arriving to photograph the façades that were broadcast into millions of living rooms. The BBC sitcom ran for three series from 2007 to 2010, returned for a Christmas special in 2019 and ended with a final episode at Christmas 2024, but the pull of Barry has not faded with the credits. The property has become one of the town’s most marketable pieces of screen heritage.

That value is visible in the wider street. Just months earlier, Lisa Molloy and her husband Chris bought Doris’s house across the road for just over £220,000 and paid extra to keep the show furniture. Former owners Lisa and Michael Edwards moved into Bryn’s house just after filming wrapped on the first series in 2006, placing the property at the beginning of a story that has since become part of Barry’s civic identity. What began as a sitcom address is now a real estate category of its own, with fandom, tourism and housing demand moving together on one short street in the Vale of Glamorgan.