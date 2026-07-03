Fans celebrate football tradition as America marks 250 years

Fans from New York to Wisconsin marked football as family ritual, while the NFL prepared America 250 tributes for Week 18 and the playoffs.

The NFL will begin America 250 celebrations in Week 18 with commemorative footballs and sideline stencils that will continue through the playoffs. The league’s plans arrive as America250 readies the nation’s 250th anniversary on July 4, 2026, a milestone it says is meant to honor the past, recognize contributions from all Americans and look ahead to the future.

That national frame fit naturally into football scenes from New York to Wisconsin, where tailgating and game day routines mixed patriotism, commerce and regional identity into one familiar ritual. America250 describes itself as a bipartisan initiative working to engage every American in the semiquincentennial, and the NFL is folding its 32 clubs and players into the commemoration with branded equipment and field markings that will be visible deep into the postseason.

Nowhere was that devotion more personal than Green Bay, where Bea Froelich has missed only two Packers home games in 68 years. Earlier reporting on Froelich shows how early that allegiance began: she started parking cars at Packers games at age 8, a childhood job that became a lifetime habit. She was also in the stands for the Ice Bowl in 1967, when the game-time temperature fell to 13 below zero.

Her commitment has outlasted injuries, winter weather and grief. Froelich survived two heart attacks and five stents, and in 2010 she buried her husband on a Saturday and went to the Packers game the next day. Her record of attendance has made her a symbol of the kind of loyalty that turns a football franchise into a civic institution.

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The Packers’ history helps explain that bond. The team was formed in 1919 and joined the NFL in 1921, placing it among the league’s oldest franchises. The organization dedicated a modern stadium on September 29, 1957, and the venue was officially named Lambeau Field in 1965 after Earl “Curly” Lambeau, the team’s founder.

For decades, the Packers also split their home schedule between Green Bay and Milwaukee. From 1937 to 1994, games were divided with Milwaukee County Stadium before the club moved exclusively to Lambeau Field. That long itinerary helped build the regional following now woven into the larger national celebration of football, family and tradition.