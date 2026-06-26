Fans from eight nations fill World Cup stadiums across North America

Fans from eight nations turned World Cup stadiums into temporary public squares as FIFA's 48-team tournament spread across four June 14 matches in North America.

FIFA's June 14 slate sent Ivory Coast and Ecuador to Philadelphia, Germany and Curaçao to Houston, the Netherlands and Japan to Dallas, and Sweden and Tunisia to Monterrey. In the stands, supporters from Ivory Coast, Curaçao, Ecuador, Germany, Japan, Turkey, Sweden and the United States filled host-city stadiums with flags, color and noise.

The scenes came during a World Cup that began on June 11 and will run until July 19, the 23rd edition of the men's tournament and the first to feature 48 teams. FIFA has said the 2026 event spans 104 matches in 16 cities across Canada, Mexico and the United States, with 1,248 players from 48 nations on the final squad lists.

Those numbers show up in the crowd shots as clearly as they do in the schedule. Philadelphia, Houston, Dallas and Monterrey were not just match sites on a calendar. They became gathering points where supporters arrived carrying national flags and turning each venue into a temporary civic square, with host-city stadiums serving as stages for diaspora pride, national visibility and shared spectacle.

AI-generated illustration

FIFA's own images from the first week of play underscored that point, pairing stadium exteriors with fans already inside the tournament's orbit. The gallery captured the World Cup as a public event that stretches beyond the field, moving into the streets around the venues and into the broader life of North American host cities.

The tournament's scale has made room for that kind of reach. With three host countries for the first time, Canada, Mexico and the United States are sharing a competition built around more teams, more matches and more movement across borders than any previous World Cup. The fan scenes from eight nations offered an immediate measure of how that design works in practice: one global tournament, many national stories, and stadiums that briefly belong to the people waving from every side of the stands.