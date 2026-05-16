Fantasy Football 2026: Sleepers, Breakouts, and Busts Revealed

CBS Sports reveals its top fantasy football sleepers, breakout stars, and potential busts for 2026, building on the model that predicted Daniel Jones' big season.

May 16, 2026 at 1:15 PM ET

May 16, 2026 at 1:15 PM ET 3 min read

The 2026 fantasy football season is on the horizon, and managers are searching for the next big sleeper, breakout performer, or potential bust. CBS Sports has released its annual rankings and projections, leveraging the same predictive model that accurately anticipated Daniel Jones' standout season. This year's list highlights key names to target or avoid as draft day approaches.

Model-Driven Projections Shape 2026 Outlook

The CBS Sports model gained attention in recent years by pinpointing players poised for unexpected production, including Daniel Jones' rise from mid-tier option to a top fantasy scorer. For 2026, the model again analyzes advanced metrics, team context, and player opportunity to identify value picks and potential disappointments.

Sleepers Who Could Outperform Their ADP

Every season, late-round gems emerge as league-winners. CBS Sports spotlights several promising options for 2026:

Emerging Running Backs: With several backfields in transition, unheralded rushers are positioned to seize starting roles and offer strong fantasy value.

With several backfields in transition, unheralded rushers are positioned to seize starting roles and offer strong fantasy value. Young Wide Receivers: Second- and third-year receivers on pass-heavy teams have the opportunity to break out, especially if they build rapport with ascending quarterbacks.

Second- and third-year receivers on pass-heavy teams have the opportunity to break out, especially if they build rapport with ascending quarterbacks. Dual-Threat Quarterbacks: Mobile quarterbacks who can contribute with both arm and legs continue to be undervalued in many drafts.

These sleeper picks draw from statistical trends and depth chart opportunities, helping managers capitalize on undervalued talent.

Potential Breakouts Set to Shine in 2026

Identifying breakout candidates is crucial for fantasy success. CBS Sports' model focuses on players with upside due to increased workloads, improved offensive schemes, or natural progression. In 2026, watch for:

Third-Year Wideouts: Players entering their third NFL season often take a leap, especially those who flashed late last year.

Players entering their third NFL season often take a leap, especially those who flashed late last year. Running Backs in High-Scoring Offenses: Backs tethered to elite offenses are likely to see more red-zone touches and scoring chances.

Backs tethered to elite offenses are likely to see more red-zone touches and scoring chances. Tight Ends on the Rise: With several veterans aging, young tight ends with expanded roles could deliver top-10 production.

Managers should track preseason reports and depth chart changes to confirm these breakout trajectories.

Busts to Avoid Based on 2026 Projections

Just as important as finding value is steering clear of overhyped or risky picks. The CBS Sports model flags several potential busts for 2026, often due to:

Uncertain Quarterback Situations: Pass-catchers tethered to unsettled quarterback rooms could see inconsistent production.

Pass-catchers tethered to unsettled quarterback rooms could see inconsistent production. Veteran Running Backs with Declining Efficiency: Older backs with heavy mileage or new competition may struggle to justify their draft cost.

Older backs with heavy mileage or new competition may struggle to justify their draft cost. Players Recovering from Significant Injuries: Even if cleared for Week 1, history shows many return slowly and fail to meet expectations.

Avoiding these potential pitfalls can help fantasy managers build more resilient rosters.

How the Model's Track Record Adds Confidence

The CBS Sports model previously predicted Daniel Jones' fantasy surge, identifying his dual-threat profile and favorable schedule as indicators of a breakout. With a track record of success, the model's projections provide a reliable foundation for 2026 draft strategy. Managers can cross-reference current player stats and recent performance trends to target high-upside picks and sidestep risky selections.

Final Thoughts: Preparing for Draft Day

As fantasy football drafts approach, studying model-driven rankings and projections can help managers identify value, avoid common traps, and build balanced, competitive rosters. Monitoring training camp updates and preseason performances will further clarify depth chart battles and injury recoveries. By leveraging data-driven insights and staying adaptable, fantasy managers will be well-positioned for success in 2026.