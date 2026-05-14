The FAO and World Potato Congress are collaborating on a global webinar to coordinate planning for the International Day of the Potato 2026, uniting stakeholders worldwide.

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Potato Congress (WPC) have announced a joint global webinar dedicated to coordinating efforts for the upcoming International Day of the Potato 2026. The initiative marks a significant step in uniting stakeholders from around the world to highlight the potato’s role in food security, nutrition, and sustainable agriculture.

Collaborative Planning for a Global Event

The announcement, first reported by PotatoPro, underscores the importance of early and inclusive planning for the International Day of the Potato, set for 2026. The global webinar, hosted by the FAO and the World Potato Congress, aims to bring together policymakers, researchers, industry leaders, and growers from every continent. This collaborative effort is designed to maximize the impact of the event and ensure broad engagement across the potato value chain.

FAO is the leading United Nations agency for food and agriculture, and has a long history of promoting staple crops like the potato for their contribution to global nutrition and rural livelihoods.

is the leading United Nations agency for food and agriculture, and has a long history of promoting staple crops like the potato for their contribution to global nutrition and rural livelihoods. The World Potato Congress serves as a global forum for the exchange of information and innovation in the potato sector, hosting congresses, webinars, and sharing research resources with industry participants.

Potato’s Global Significance

The potato is among the world’s most important food crops, produced in over 150 countries and a staple for billions. According to FAOSTAT data, global potato production exceeds 370 million tonnes annually, with China, India, Russia, Ukraine, and the United States among the top producers. The crop’s resilience, adaptability to diverse climates, and high nutritional value make it central to food security strategies worldwide.

Past international initiatives, such as the International Year of the Potato 2008, demonstrated the potential for coordinated campaigns to raise awareness of the crop’s role in ending hunger and promoting sustainable agriculture. The upcoming International Day aims to build on that legacy, drawing renewed attention to research, innovation, and policy priorities in the sector.

What to Expect from the Webinar

The global webinar will serve as a platform to:

Share best practices and lessons learned from previous international potato initiatives

Coordinate communication strategies for the 2026 observance

Present new research on potato production, climate resilience, and nutrition

Engage stakeholders from government, industry, and civil society to align efforts

Details on the webinar’s agenda, speakers, and registration will be released in the coming weeks on the FAO and World Potato Congress websites. Organizers are encouraging wide participation, emphasizing the critical need for global cooperation as food systems face growing challenges from climate change and population growth.

Looking Ahead

With the International Day of the Potato 2026 on the horizon, the partnership between FAO and the World Potato Congress signals a renewed commitment to leveraging the potato’s potential for sustainable development. As the planning process unfolds, stakeholders are poised to shape a campaign that not only celebrates the potato’s heritage, but also addresses future challenges in agriculture and nutrition.

For more information on the potato’s global importance, statistics, and resources, readers can explore comprehensive potato production data and technical resources provided by the FAO.