Farage faces Count Binface challenge in Clacton by-election

Farage quit as Clacton MP and jumped into a by-election against Count Binface, while five major parties sat out and a £5m gift inquiry lingered.

Nigel Farage resigned as Clacton MP on 7 July 2026 and said he would stand again in the resulting by-election, casting the contest as a “people versus the establishment” vote. The move instantly turned Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, into a test of whether Reform UK can widen its appeal, or whether Farage’s strongest advantage still depends on a field stripped of the usual party combat.

Labour, the Conservative Party, the Liberal Democrats, the Green Party of England and Wales and Restore Britain have all ruled out standing in the by-election. That leaves Count Binface, the satirical alter ego of comedian Jon Harvey, among the few confirmed challengers, and gives the race an unusual shape for a seat that is already being watched as a measure of Farage’s ceiling rather than a routine local contest. Count Binface has previously taken aim at Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak and Andy Burnham, using his metallic costume and mock-campaign style to lampoon Westminster politics.

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The backdrop is a standards row that will not disappear with the ballot. On 13 May, Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Daniel Greenberg launched an inquiry into whether Farage properly declared a reported £5 million gift linked to crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne. A by-election victory would give Farage a fresh claim to political endorsement from Clacton voters, but it would not settle the question of how the donation was handled or why the declaration came under scrutiny in the first place.

Farage first won Clacton at the 4 July 2024 general election, taking 21,225 votes, a majority of 8,405 and a turnout of 58.7%. It was his first victory after seven previous attempts to get into Westminster, and it gave Reform UK a high-profile foothold in the House of Commons. That history is now central to the race: Farage is asking voters to renew the mandate that brought him to Parliament, while opponents are absent from the field and a satirical challenger is helping define the campaign’s odd, narrow terms.

Source: reuters.com

For Reform, the risk is obvious. A win can be presented as vindication, but the lack of a normal party-versus-party battle makes the result harder to read as evidence of national momentum. In Clacton, the vote is less a coronation than a stress test of whether Farage can translate protest politics into something broader and more durable.