Farage faces inquiry over £5 million gift from crypto investor

Farage is under formal scrutiny over a £5 million gift from Christopher Harborne, after questions spread to a Surrey cash purchase and what voters were told.

Nigel Farage is facing a standards inquiry over a £5 million gift from Thailand-based crypto investor Christopher Harborne, a payment he has described as an “unconditional gift” for personal security. The case now tests not just Commons disclosure rules, but the wider question of what the public is entitled to know when vast private money enters a politician’s orbit.

Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Daniel Greenberg opened the investigation after the gift became public in April 2026. The Commons code requires new MPs to register relevant financial interests received in the 12 months before election within one month of entering Parliament, and it says both the donor’s possible motive and the intended use of a gift should be considered. If there is any doubt, the benefit should be registered.

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Farage has argued the payment did not need to be declared because it was received before he became MP for Clacton and, in his view, was not political. He has also given shifting explanations for the money, at different points describing it as support for lifelong security and later as a “reward for campaigning for Brexit for 27 years.” In recent interviews with BBC, ITV and other broadcasters, he said the public had no right to know exactly how the money was spent and said he could even spend it on cars if he wanted to.

The row widened after media reports said Farage had bought a £1.4 million home in Surrey in cash shortly after receiving the gift, prompting fresh questions about whether the two were linked. Reform said the property deal had already been underway before the gift and that proof-of-funds checks had already been passed. Channel 4 News FactCheck said the £5 million payment did not appear on Farage’s declaration of interests, while also noting that the Surrey purchase completed on 10 May 2024.

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Harborne has also emerged as Reform UK’s biggest donor. Sky News reported that he gave the party £9 million in August 2025, described as the largest single donation in history to a political party from a living person. The Conservatives referred the matter to the commissioner in late April 2026, and Tory chair Kevin Hollinrake said: “This stinks and Reform should come clean now.”

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The stakes are significant in Clacton. If Greenberg finds a breach, sanctions could range from a public apology to suspension or expulsion from the Commons, and a suspension of 10 sitting days or more could trigger a recall petition.