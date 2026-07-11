Farage resigns Clacton seat for by-election against Count Binface

Nigel Farage quit as Clacton MP and will face a by-election where satirist Count Binface may be his main challenger, after major parties declined to stand.

Nigel Farage resigned as Clacton MP and is forcing a by-election that could leave Count Binface as his most visible opponent after the major parties said they would not field candidates. Farage has cast the race as a "people versus the establishment" contest, turning a local vacancy into a test of his personal brand and Reform UK’s grip on Essex.

Farage announced on 7 July 2026 that he would step down and seek re-election in the same seat. His resignation became official on 8 July, and Reform UK MP Lee Anderson moved the writ in the House of Commons on 9 July, formally setting the by-election in motion. Farage won Clacton at the 2024 general election, giving the seaside constituency a central place in the party’s effort to show it can hold ground beyond protest votes.

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The contest has gained attention because the field is so thin. Major parties have said they will not stand candidates, leaving Count Binface, the satirical alter ego of comedian Jonathan Harvey, as the highest-profile challenger facing Farage. Binface, with his bin-helmet persona, has long used election campaigns to satirise British politics, but in Clacton his presence also highlights a wider mood of frustration with mainstream politics and with the public scrutiny now surrounding Farage.

That scrutiny has sharpened over financial support and undeclared benefits, with Farage saying he would make a statement on his "future in public life" as questions mounted around his finances. His decision to resign and fight again in Clacton puts those issues at the centre of the campaign rather than allowing them to fade behind parliamentary procedure.

UK Parliament via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

Tendring District Council said the polling day is Thursday 13 August 2026, after receipt of the writ. The House of Commons Library says parliamentary by-elections must be scheduled no earlier than the 17th day and no later than the 19th day after nominations close, a timetable that leaves little room for delay once the contest is formally under way.