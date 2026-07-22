Farnborough Airshow opens with aircraft orders and defense demand rising

Boeing and Airbus landed the first orders as Farnborough opened, while defense firms pushed cheaper missiles and drones on war-driven demand.

Boeing and Airbus secured the first aircraft orders as the Farnborough Airshow opened on July 20 in Hampshire, with defense companies also unveiling lower-cost interceptor missiles and drones. The opening day put two markets on the same stage: airlines still rebuilding fleets and militaries still spending heavily on air defense.

Among the early commercial deals, Philippine Airlines signed for 15 Boeing 787s and took rights for five more, giving Boeing one of the clearest order wins at the show. Boeing’s message in Farnborough was not only about sales, but also about production, with the manufacturer focused on turning backlog into deliveries rather than chasing headline-grabbing new commitments. That distinction matters for airlines that have waited through engine bottlenecks, labor shortages and parts scarcity to get aircraft on schedule.

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The defense side of the airshow pointed to a different kind of demand. Companies used Farnborough to promote cheaper interceptor missiles and drones, products aimed at air-defense systems that have moved higher up procurement lists as wars in Ukraine and the Middle East continue to reshape military priorities. The mix of weapons on display showed how quickly an airshow once defined by commercial jets has become a venue for the broader rearmament of aviation and aerospace suppliers.

Farnborough’s scale helps explain why manufacturers and governments treat the event as a signal rather than a spectacle. Farnborough International says the 2024 airshow drew 1,427 exhibitors, 100,358 visitors, 1,716 media representatives and 423 official delegations, and generated $105.8 billion in commercial aircraft and engine orders. The biennial event dates back to 1948, and BBC reporting has described Farnborough as the birthplace of aviation in the UK and a key part of Britain’s aerospace industry.

Steve Lynes from Sandshurst, United Kingdom via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

For airlines, the early orders suggested confidence that traffic and fleet renewal are still strong enough to support new spending. For manufacturers, the opening day underscored a tougher test: not just winning deals, but proving they can build and deliver aircraft, engines and weapons fast enough to meet a market that is still running hot on both the civil and defense sides.