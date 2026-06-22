Fast-moving Iron Fire forces evacuations near Eureka, burns 13,300 acres

Ranches north of Eureka were evacuated as the Iron Fire raced past 13,300 acres and stayed 0% contained. By Sunday night, it had grown to 21,935 acres.

Flames pushed within about 2 miles of Eureka and forced evacuations on ranches north of town as the Iron Fire raced across central Utah with no containment line in place. By Sunday morning, the blaze had jumped past 13,300 acres, and Juab County Emergency Management kept the historic mining town in READY status while crews fought shifting winds, dry vegetation and steep terrain.

The fire began Friday night in Juab County, about 28 miles southwest of Provo, and quickly moved out of control as hot, dry weather drove it toward the East Tintic Mountains community. State officials said the fire was human-caused, though they had not released what sparked it. By Sunday, the state had declared an emergency, and officials warned older adults and people with asthma or other lung conditions to stay indoors with air purifiers running.

The danger was not confined to one town line. Utah fire managers said the blaze had spread across Juab County and into two other counties, crossed onto federal land and forced the closure of a highway. Later updates placed the fire on the border of Tooele and Juab counties. A federal crew was scheduled to take command of firefighting efforts at 6 p.m. Sunday as the incident expanded beyond local suppression and into a larger interagency response.

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Eureka City said on June 20 that Juab County Emergency Management had placed the town in READY status, a warning that wildfire conditions were active and could change fast. The city later said evacuations were underway for ranches north of Eureka and that the fire was about 2 miles from town. KSL reported Sunday night that no homes or other buildings had been lost, but state fire managers still had the fire at 21,935 acres and 0% contained, with another acreage update expected after a Monday morning flight.

The Iron Fire has become a case study in how quickly small western communities can be forced into evacuation mode when weather, fuels and wind line up. The National Weather Service office in Salt Lake City had a Red Flag Warning in effect for June 20 and 21, underscoring the tinder-dry conditions. Utah’s fire land management rules also explain why command can shift as flames cross jurisdictional lines: the Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands coordinates fires on private and state land outside city limits, while federal agencies handle fires on federal and tribal land. With Utah already reporting a severe wildfire year in 2025, the Iron Fire showed how fast a rural threat can become a regional emergency.