Fast-moving Spokane County wildfire forces evacuations as flames surge overnight

A 2,500-acre blaze north of Airway Heights sent Spokane County neighborhoods under Level 3 orders, with traffic stalled as families fled overnight.

A wildfire north of Airway Heights in Spokane County surged from about 300 acres to as much as 2,500 acres on Aug. 1, forcing Level 3 “Go now” evacuations and sending families onto stalled roads as crews fought to keep the flames from entering neighborhoods. An evacuation shelter opened for people displaced by the Old Trails Fire as smoke rose over the West Plains.

The fire moved under extreme fire-weather conditions that combined heat, dry fuels and wind, the kind of setup that can turn a spark into a fast-moving emergency in minutes. KHQ reported that the fire quickly grew from about 300 acres to 500 acres and then to roughly 2,000 to 2,500 acres as the day wore on, showing how little time residents had once orders were issued.

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Local officials told people in affected neighborhoods to leave immediately, and the evacuation response became part of the emergency itself. Traffic backed up on some roads as residents rushed out, while firefighters worked to build containment lines and keep the blaze from jumping roads or spreading deeper into the community. A breaking update later said the fire had crossed the Spokane River, adding another layer of concern for crews trying to track its movement.

Photo by K

The Old Trails Fire was not the only threat on the Spokane-area map. A separate Fairview Fire near Mead prompted expanded Level 3 evacuations, and KHQ later reported that fire at about 700 acres on Aug. 2. Together, the blazes showed how the weekend emergency stretched across the West Plains rather than staying confined to one burn area.

Christie Wiley, US Forest Service, (via U.S. Department of Agriculture) via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

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The smoke and evacuation orders also carried health consequences beyond the fire line. Wildfire smoke can worsen breathing problems for older adults, children and people with asthma or heart disease, and the haze spreading over Spokane County added strain for schools, businesses and hospitals already dealing with a moving emergency. With multiple fires active in the region and officials opening shelters as roads clogged, Spokane County became another warning that inland Northwest fire seasons are arriving with more speed and less margin for error.