Fatal ICE-related shooting in Biddeford prompts state, FBI review

A person was killed in a Biddeford shooting involving ICE as state police and the FBI moved in, while officials had not named the dead person.

A person was killed in a shooting involving U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement near Pool Street in Biddeford, and Maine State Police were on scene Monday morning gathering details as the FBI was expected to investigate. House Speaker Ryan Fecteau, who represents Biddeford in House District 132, said the shooting involved ICE and that the killing happened in the city.

Biddeford police closed part of Pool Street as a significant police presence gathered near the scene. Officials had not publicly identified the person killed or released a detailed account of what led to the shooting, leaving the basic sequence of events under review while state and federal authorities assembled their own records of what happened.

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The incident landed in a city already seeing heightened scrutiny over immigration enforcement. The Department of Homeland Security confirmed ICE activity in Maine and said it launched Operation Catch of the Day in the state on January 21, 2026, describing the effort as aimed at the “worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens.” That campaign has drawn public criticism and protests in Maine, placing ICE operations under a sharper local spotlight as residents and elected officials pressed for clarity after the Biddeford shooting.

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The unanswered questions are central. With Maine State Police gathering details and the FBI expected to take part in the inquiry, the immediate public record stops at the fact of the shooting, the involvement of ICE, and the death of one person near Pool Street. For now, the investigation will determine who fired, why federal immigration agents were present, and what chain of events led to a fatal encounter in a busy part of Biddeford.