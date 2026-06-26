Fatboy Slim and Becky Hill join nationwide grassroots venue festival

Fatboy Slim and Becky Hill are backing 1,000-plus gigs in 400 grassroots rooms as Glastonbury sits out its fallow year.

Fatboy Slim and Becky Hill are among the artists lending their names to Everywhere At Once, a three-day festival built around small venues across the UK during Glastonbury’s fallow year. The nationwide event runs from 26 to 28 June and is set to place more than 2,000 artists in 400-plus grassroots venues across Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

More than 1,000 gigs will take place over the weekend, with independent stages, clubs and back rooms hosting line-ups that also include Tinie Tempah, Rizzle Kicks, Master Peace, Toddla T, JK Flesh, Afriquoi, Acid Reign and Basshunter.

Fatboy Slim said grassroots venues are "where music scenes really begin" and that these spaces are where artists learn their craft and communities form. He urged fans to support local venues by buying tickets and discovering new acts.

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Music Venue Trust figures put grassroots venues’ annual contribution to the UK economy at more than £550 million, with an average ticket price of £11.56. Average profit margins stand at just 2.5%, 53% of venues made no profit in 2025, 30 venues closed permanently over the past year, and 175 UK towns and cities no longer receive regular touring shows by professional artists.

The campaign has also been backed by the National Lottery, Save Our Scene and the Association of Independent Promoters, alongside Music Venue Trust’s wider work on RAISE THE STANDARD and the Ticket9 ethical resale platform.

Source: indieisnotagenre.com

Sheffield’s Washington is due to host Tradwife on Saturday, while Bradford’s 1in12 Club is set to stage Punk 4 the Homeless the same day. Tramlines, founded in 2009, now brings about 40,000 music fans to Hillsborough Park each July, and The Tramlines Trust channels support into local charities, grassroots projects and young people starting out in music and events.