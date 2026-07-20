Father and son arrested after holding Forest Service workers at gunpoint

Two Forest Service workers were zip-tied and held at gunpoint for nearly 15 hours near Mt. Shasta before negotiators secured their rescue.

A father and son were arrested after allegedly zip-tying two U.S. Forest Service workers and holding them at gunpoint inside a trailer near Mt. Shasta, a case that put a hard spotlight on the risks federal land crews face in isolated terrain.

Forest Service Chief Tom Schultz said the two workers were conducting routine field operations in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest when they were taken. One account placed the scene in Siskiyou County near Gumboot Lake, deep in Northern California’s mountain country, where Forest Service employees can be miles from immediate backup.

The suspects were identified as Joseph Charles Henrichsen, 49, and his adult son, Phoenix Henrichsen. They were expected to face federal kidnapping charges in the Eastern District of California after the ordeal ended with the workers rescued by negotiators following nearly 15 hours in captivity.

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The case fits into a broader record of threats and assaults on public lands workers that has long troubled federal land agencies. A Government Accountability Office review found that federal land management employees were assaulted or threatened at least 360 times over five years, from 2013 through 2017, across the four public lands agencies. In that period, the Bureau of Land Management reported 88 incidents of threats and assaults, while the agencies were responsible for protecting employees and facilities across nearly 700 million acres.

For Forest Service crews, the danger is not abstract. Field operations regularly take employees into remote forest roads, trail corridors and contested stretches of federal land where access disputes, boundary arguments and enforcement actions can escalate quickly. The Shasta-Trinity incident, in which workers were reportedly restrained inside a trailer and held at gunpoint, showed how fast a routine assignment can turn into a kidnapping case.

Photo by Ron Lach

The involvement of federal prosecutors and the use of negotiators also point to how serious the response became once the workers were pinned down. The arrests ended the standoff, but the episode added another grim example to the list of violent confrontations federal land workers may face while doing ordinary work far from town, radio coverage or immediate law-enforcement support.