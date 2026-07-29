Fauci hearing becomes latest flashpoint in congressional Covid battles

Fauci's first public testimony since retiring reopened a clash that had already run through a 14-hour closed-door interview and years of partisan hearings.

The House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic held “A Hearing with Dr. Anthony Fauci” on June 3, 2024, and the House Oversight Committee said it was the first time Fauci had testified publicly since retiring from public service. The hearing followed a two-day, 14-hour transcribed interview Fauci gave in January 2024 behind closed doors, making the public session more a televised replay of known disputes than a new evidentiary breakthrough.

Congress.gov and the House Oversight Committee published the hearing transcript and materials, but the political frame was already set. The panel sat under Chairman James Comer of Kentucky, with Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio among the Republicans driving the oversight effort, and the subcommittee used the session to keep pressing Fauci on pandemic decisions and the origins of Covid-19. That topic had already been examined in other congressional material, including a Senate packet titled “ORIGINS OF COVID-19: AN EXAMINATION OF AVAILABLE EVIDENCE.”

The hearing’s public value was limited to putting the exchange on the record in open session. Its larger effect was performative: the committee said it had held Fauci “publicly accountable,” while the June 2024 session unfolded as a tense partisan confrontation over blame, legitimacy and the government’s pandemic response. Fauci’s response fit a pattern already visible in March 2021, when he told Sen. Rand Paul, “masks are not theater,” a line that captured how pandemic policy had become a proxy battle over science and political identity.

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What the hearing actually added was a transcript, a public stage and another entry in Congress’s long-running Covid archive. What it did not do was resolve the central questions of origins, public health policy or the damage done by years of hearings that often rewarded confrontation over fact-finding.