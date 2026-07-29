Fauci invokes Fifth Amendment at Senate hearing over COVID origins

Anthony Fauci declined Senate questions under subpoena and invoked the Fifth Amendment, as Republicans pressed him over COVID origins and his pandemic response.

Anthony Fauci invoked the Fifth Amendment on Wednesday before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee in Washington, D.C., declining to answer senators’ questions about the origins of COVID-19 and his handling of the pandemic response. Fauci was appearing under subpoena as the Republican-led panel, chaired by Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, reopened one of the most politically charged fights from the pandemic era.

The legal move mattered as much as the hearing itself. Invoking the Fifth Amendment allows a witness to refuse answers that could be self-incriminating, and it does not by itself establish wrongdoing. In Fauci’s case, it also kept him from giving sworn testimony that could be used in any future legal or political proceeding, while forcing Paul and other Republicans to rely on documents and earlier statements rather than live answers.

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Paul sharpened the confrontation two days earlier by releasing more than a thousand pages of Fauci’s pandemic-era diary entries. Republicans said they wanted to use the material to probe Fauci’s comments about COVID, China and Donald Trump, and to press claims tied to research in China and the so-called lab-leak theory. Fauci also pushed back on Paul’s role in the showdown, calling the senator’s focus on him an “unhinged obsession.”

Photo by Werner Pfennig

Fauci said he would invoke the Fifth Amendment because of his respect for the legislative branch and his decades-long record of public service. That explanation framed the decision as a legal protection rather than an admission, even as Republicans used the hearing to revisit old grievances over how the federal government handled the pandemic and how much was known, or said, about the virus’s origins.

The White House from Washington, DC via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The hearing reflected the broader national argument over retrospective COVID accountability. Congress has continued to revisit the pandemic through document releases, committee hearings and competing narratives about China, public health officials and the origin debate, but Fauci’s refusal to answer did not resolve any of those questions. It did, however, put the limits of legislative interrogation on display, with the central witness choosing silence over sworn testimony.