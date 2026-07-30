Fauci invokes Fifth Amendment in Senate hearing as Paul threatens contempt vote

Fauci invoked the Fifth more than 100 times in a combative Senate hearing, and Rand Paul said a contempt vote next week could lead to prosecution.

Anthony Fauci repeatedly invoked the Fifth Amendment before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Capitol Hill, refusing to answer questions about Covid-19 origins and his handling of the pandemic. Reports put the number of invocations at more than 100, with one tally reaching 111, turning the hearing into a sharp test of how far Congress can push a witness who says criminal exposure is at stake.

Rand Paul, the Kentucky Republican who chairs the committee and has spent years attacking Fauci, said he planned a contempt vote next week after Fauci refused to answer Republicans’ questions. Hours after the hearing, Paul told CBS News he believed Fauci could be prosecuted, and he said, "I think there is a very real chance that he could be prosecuted for that." Paul has long accused Fauci of helping fund research that triggered the pandemic and of lying to Congress; Fauci has denied those charges.

John Thune, the South Dakota Republican who leads the Senate, called Fauci’s refusal to answer "inexcusable" and said a contempt of Congress vote would be an option available to senators. NBC News reported that Fauci said he was invoking the Fifth Amendment to avoid the possibility that Republicans on the committee might try to prosecute him for perjury. NBC also reported that Fauci called Paul’s conduct an "unhinged obsession" with him.

The legal line is narrower than the political theater. Congress can compel a witness to appear, question that witness and vote contempt when lawmakers believe the testimony is obstructing an investigation. But the Fifth Amendment protects a witness from being forced to provide answers that could be self-incriminating, and Congress does not get to erase that privilege simply because a committee wants the exchange on the record.

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That is why the practical threshold matters. Even if the committee approves contempt, a full Senate vote would need 60 votes, a hurdle that makes final passage look unlikely in the current chamber. A committee vote would still send a political message, but it would not automatically force Fauci to answer the questions he declined to address on July 29.

The result is a procedural standoff that could become a reference point for future Covid-era accountability fights: Congress can threaten contempt, but when a witness invokes the Fifth in a criminally sensitive inquiry, lawmakers still have to clear a much higher bar to turn that threat into punishment.