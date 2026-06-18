Fayzullaev rescues Uzbekistan with equalizer against Colombia in World Cup debut

Fayzullaev’s 60th-minute equalizer rattled Colombia in Uzbekistan’s World Cup debut, turning Group K’s opening match into an early lesson in tournament volatility.

Abbosbek Fayzullaev’s 60th-minute equalizer did more than level the score in Mexico City. It exposed how thin the margin can be when a World Cup favorite meets a debutant with nothing to lose, and how quickly pre-tournament assumptions can crack under opening-match pressure.

Uzbekistan’s first appearance in a men’s FIFA World Cup came in Group K at the Estadio Ciudad de México, where FIFA scheduled the match for June 17 in its English listing and June 18 in its Spanish version, reflecting the local kickoff time in Mexico City. Colombia arrived with the higher profile and the deeper tournament history, but the matchup was never as straightforward as the name value suggested.

Fabio Cannavaro had named a preliminary 30-man Uzbekistan squad on May 24, 2026, and FIFA later included Fayzullaev in the official World Cup roster. The federation had also flagged Fayzullaev and Oston Urunov as possible starters alongside Eldor Shomurodov, underscoring how much of Uzbekistan’s threat ran through a compact core of attacking players. Abdukodir Khusanov was another headline name from Cannavaro’s larger pool.

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Colombia’s expected response was equally clear. FIFA’s preview pointed to Luis Díaz, James Rodríguez and Luis Suárez as likely starters, a reminder that Colombia entered the first day of Group K with the kind of talent that usually commands control. Instead, the opening stage of the match became a warning about the instability of tournament football: one lapse, one clean strike, and a debutant can drag a supposedly settled contest back into uncertainty.

That volatility was easier to understand when set against Uzbekistan’s path into the tournament. The debutants had lost 2-1 to the Netherlands in a warmup match before reaching Mexico City, a result that suggested the scale of the challenge ahead. But the minute Fayzullaev found the equalizer, that background mattered less than Colombia’s immediate failure to close the game down.

Photo by Anastasia Shuraeva

With Portugal and Congo DR still to come for both sides in Group K, every point in the opening round carried added weight. For Colombia, the draw-like tension around Uzbekistan’s equalizer was a blunt reminder that reputation does not survive long when nerves, space and timing start to tilt.