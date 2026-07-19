FBI denies planned shift away from counterterrorism toward immigration enforcement

FBI leaders deny a counterterrorism retreat, even as agents got immigration guidance and some were pulled back from other work. The mixed signals are reshaping what gets investigated when ICE clashes turn volatile.

Senior FBI officials are denying that the bureau is preparing to stop investigating ICE confrontations, even as guidance was shared with agents around the country in recent days. The mismatch between what field personnel have been told and what senior leaders are saying publicly has put the chain of command under scrutiny at a moment when federal agents are being pushed harder into immigration enforcement.

NBC News reported in May 2026 that FBI field offices were ordered to shift agents to the immigration crackdown. That move would likely reduce resources devoted to counterterrorism and counterintelligence, while a separate effort would reduce white-collar crime probes. NBC News also reported that some counterterrorism agents who had been diverted to immigration cases were later sent back to their old jobs because of concern about potential threats from Iran.

The uncertainty matters on the ground because the bureau is already being drawn into politically charged clashes over ICE. Kash Patel has said the FBI is investigating Minnesota Signal chats tracking ICE after right-wing media figures claimed they had joined the chats and accused participants of obstructing law enforcement. NewsNation reported that Patel and acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said investigators were looking into organizational efforts and funding behind demonstrations at ICE detention facilities.

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That push has reached into protest policing as well. The Intercept reported that FBI agents tried to persuade anti-ICE protesters at the Delaney Hall protests to become informants. One protester told the outlet, “They were asking me to inform,” a remark that underscores how quickly a public demonstration can turn into an intelligence-gathering operation.

The broader enforcement climate has already produced aggressive action from federal authorities. In April 2025, federal officials arrested Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan, alleging that she interfered in an immigration operation. In Minneapolis in January 2026, federal agents shot three people, killing two U.S. citizens, Alex Pretti and Renee Good, further intensifying scrutiny over how federal officers respond when immigration enforcement collides with public protest and local institutions.

Photo by Mark Stebnicki

Taken together, the directives, reversals and public denials suggest a federal system still deciding which threats deserve the bureau’s attention. For agents on the ground, that uncertainty can determine whether a confrontation tied to ICE becomes a local arrest, a counterterrorism lead or a broader criminal investigation.