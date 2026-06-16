FBI disrupts alleged plot targeting UFC fight at White House

Five people were in custody after the FBI disrupted an alleged plot aimed at the White House UFC card, a first-of-its-kind event on the South Lawn.

The FBI disrupted an alleged plot targeting UFC Freedom 250, the first professional sporting event staged on White House grounds, and five people were in custody, according to sources familiar with the matter. The planned June 14 card on the White House South Lawn was set to feature seven fights inside an octagon and to coincide with Flag Day and President Donald Trump’s 80th birthday.

That made the event a rare domestic security stress test: not a routine arena show, but a highly symbolic gathering in the center of federal power, with the kind of visibility that can attract both supporters and threats. A UFC card at the White House would have concentrated athletes, staff, spectators and media in an exposed public setting while carrying the political charge of a presidential milestone and the 250th anniversary celebrations built into the event’s name.

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The security concern landed on top of a separate legal fight over whether the event should be allowed at all. Plaintiffs had already challenged the Trump administration’s approval in federal court, arguing that officials improperly relied on a temporary National Park Service rule tied to the semiquincentennial to avoid normal permitting and environmental review for a private sporting event on federal land. The Justice Department pushed back, saying the plaintiffs lacked standing and were trying to use the courts to impose their preferences on everyone else.

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Even before the alleged plot emerged, the event had been scheduled like a civic spectacle rather than a standard fight night. Reporting ahead of the card described a press conference at the Lincoln Memorial and fan events on the Ellipse, underscoring how far the promotion had moved beyond a closed sporting venue and into the most recognizable public spaces in Washington. That broader footprint also widened the security burden, because every additional public-facing stop created another place where officials would have to monitor crowds, movement and access.

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For UFC, the White House card was meant to be historic. For federal security officials, it became a reminder that one-off national showcases can be uniquely attractive targets precisely because they are so difficult to replicate and so easy to exploit for attention. The combination of an octagon on the South Lawn, a presidential birthday and a holiday crowd turned a spectacle into a live test of how well threat monitoring can adapt when politics, symbolism and mass interest collide.