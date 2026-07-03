FBI expands Fulton County probe in renewed Georgia election fight

The F.B.I.’s Fulton County probe revives a Georgia fight that statewide audits and recounts already settled, with Biden’s 11,779-vote win still standing.

The F.B.I.’s expanded probe into Fulton County’s election office has reopened a Georgia fight that statewide audits, recounts and court battles already left on the record: Joseph R. Biden Jr. won the state by 11,779 votes. The new federal attention lands on the county that has stayed at the center of scrutiny since 2020, even as Georgia’s own election machinery repeatedly upheld the result.

After the November 2020 general election, the Georgia Secretary of State selected the presidential contest for a statewide risk-limiting audit, and the review became a full manual tally of every vote cast in that race. The Secretary of State’s office said the audit confirmed that the original machine count accurately portrayed the winner. A statewide recount and audit left the same overall outcome in place, with Biden ahead by about 0.24 percent, one of the narrowest margins in the country.

Donald Trump then pushed to overturn that result. During his January 2, 2021 call with Brad Raffensperger, Trump pressed the Georgia secretary of state to “find” votes that would change the state’s outcome. The pressure campaign turned Georgia into a national test of whether the presidency could be reclaimed through post-election challenges after the vote had already been counted, checked and certified.

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Fulton County remained a focal point because election records and ballot materials from 2020 were still being examined long after the race ended. Georgia officials later investigated errors in Fulton County’s audit procedures, finding problems in how the county handled the process, but those inaccuracies did not change the certified vote count. That detail has become central to the new federal inquiry, because it underscores the gap between procedural mistakes and any evidence that the result itself was altered.

For election officials in Georgia, the renewed FBI interest means the state’s 2020 fight is not staying in the past. The Secretary of State, the State Election Board, Fulton County Government and county election workers are again under pressure to defend a result already confirmed by audit, recount and certification, while the next national cycle approaches with the same institutions bracing for another round of scrutiny.