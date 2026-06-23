FBI offers $50,000 reward in Savannah Guthrie mom disappearance case

A doorbell camera went dark, a pacemaker app disconnected, and the FBI is now offering $50,000 as the search for Savannah Guthrie’s 84-year-old mother continues.

The FBI has put up a $50,000 reward as investigators continue to search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of TODAY co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, whose disappearance in Catalina Foothills, Arizona, set off a fast-moving case built around surveillance footage, medical-device data and a string of alleged ransom messages.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen the night of Jan. 31 after dinner with family, then was dropped off at her home at 9:48 p.m. Her garage door closed two minutes later, at 9:50 p.m. By 1:47 a.m., a doorbell camera had disconnected. Software later detected a person on camera at 2:12 a.m., and Nancy Guthrie’s pacemaker app disconnected at 2:28 a.m. She was reported missing on Feb. 1, and investigators later described the home as a crime scene.

Authorities have said Nancy Guthrie had limited mobility and depended on daily medication, which sharpened concern when she could not be reached. The case drew national attention because of her daughter’s prominence, but the urgency rested on the facts inside the home and the narrow timeline after she was left there alone.

Investigators from the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department obtained video of an apparent suspect they described as an average-build man about 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-10, wearing a face mask, gloves and a black Ozark Trail Hiker Pack backpack. They also said they were reviewing at least three alleged ransom messages sent in the days after the disappearance. One note reportedly demanded cryptocurrency and set a deadline. Another later message said Guthrie had died and did not ask for payment. Authorities said they were still checking the messages for authenticity.

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On Feb. 5, the FBI announced the $50,000 reward for information that leads to Nancy Guthrie’s recovery or to the arrest and conviction of anyone involved. Savannah Guthrie, along with her siblings Annie Guthrie and Camron Guthrie, later appealed directly for their mother’s return and said they needed proof she was alive.

Investigators have said the family has been cleared of involvement. Nearly five months after Nancy Guthrie vanished, the case remains active, with officials still asking for tips that could identify the suspect and explain what happened inside the home in Pima County.