FBI raids NYPD offices in corruption probe tied to former chief

Federal agents searched NYPD locations across New York City in a corruption probe tied to former Chief Jeffrey Maddrey. The investigation reaches current and former executives as the department faces fresh scrutiny.

Federal agents and NYPD investigators searched locations across New York City on Wednesday in a criminal corruption probe that is examining current and former police executives and reaches back to former Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch confirmed the searches and said they were part of a criminal investigation involving conduct by current and former members of the department. She said the NYPD remains committed to rooting out corruption and holding officers to its highest ideals. The FBI, the New York Police Department and the Southern District of New York are leading the inquiry.

The case has already put one of the department’s most prominent former leaders back in view. Maddrey resigned in late December 2024 after allegations that he pressured a lieutenant into sex acts in exchange for overtime pay and other perks. The new searches now place those allegations within a broader federal corruption probe centered on the department’s command ranks.

AI-generated illustration

The inquiry also lands after a stretch of upheaval at the NYPD and City Hall. Former Police Commissioner Edward Caban resigned in September 2024 after his phone was seized in a federal investigation that touched members of Mayor Eric Adams’ inner circle. By 2025, four former high-ranking NYPD officials had filed lawsuits accusing the department of corruption and cronyism, including claims that promotions were sold for as much as $15,000 and that retaliation followed internal complaints.

Federal prosecutors have kept pressing NYPD corruption cases as well. In November 2025, former NYPD officer Andrew Nguyen was indicted on bribery, narcotics, firearms and robbery charges in a case alleging that he took more than $30,000 in bribes. Together, the Maddrey-linked searches, the Caban fallout and the Nguyen case show that federal scrutiny has not been limited to one scandal or one rank.

For the NYPD, the immediate issue is not just the optics of federal agents at police-linked locations. It is the public-trust problem that follows when the department charged with policing New York City becomes the subject of repeated corruption cases, lawsuits and resignations inside its own leadership.