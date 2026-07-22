FBI says suspect in custody after incendiary device erupts in New York

The FBI said a suspect was in custody after an incendiary device erupted outside 26 Federal Plaza, a Manhattan federal building housing immigration court and ICE offices.

The FBI said a suspect was in custody after an incendiary device erupted outside 26 Federal Plaza in Manhattan, drawing a rapid federal response at a site tied to immigration court and immigration enforcement. The incident immediately raised security concerns because it happened outside a federal building and involved a device that could have caused injury, property damage or a broader public alarm.

The episode unfolded on July 20 outside the New York federal building, and the early custody of a suspect narrowed the immediate search for answers. 26 Federal Plaza houses immigration court and federal immigration-related offices, including ICE-related operations, which gave the case a sharper political edge than a routine disturbance at a government site. Federal investigators were looking at whether the device was meant to injure people, damage property, send a message or create fear.

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The FBI and the Joint Terrorism Task Force were involved in the investigation, signaling that authorities treated the case as serious enough for specialized scrutiny. That kind of response reflects the sensitivity of incidents at federal properties in Manhattan, where dense foot traffic, protest activity and court business can turn even a small blast or fire-related event into a larger public safety issue.

Max Ronnersjö via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Later details said the person in custody was an Army veteran and that the fire was started at the federal building that houses immigration court. Other accounts said investigators were examining whether fireworks, an airsoft rifle and incendiary liquid were part of the incident, while the building was also described as housing U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement and other federal agencies. Those details point to a possible focus on immigration-related federal operations, though officials were still working to determine the motive and whether the episode stood alone or fit a wider pattern of threats against government sites.