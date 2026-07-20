FBI shifts immigration agent cases to HSI after Minneapolis shootings

The FBI is moving immigration-agent cases to HSI, the ICE unit that would be probing its own parent agency. The shift follows two Minneapolis shootings.

The FBI has shifted immigration-agent cases to Homeland Security Investigations after two fatal shootings in Minneapolis, putting the ICE investigative arm in charge of matters tied to its own parent agency. The move has sharpened conflict-of-interest concerns after federal agents shot and killed Renée Nicole Macklin Good on Jan. 7 and Alex Jeffrey Pretti on Jan. 24, both U.S. citizens.

The House Oversight Democrats report said the deaths happened less than two miles apart. House Judiciary Democrats pressed Attorney General Pamela J. Bondi in a Jan. 26 letter, saying federal agents had “gunned down and killed two American citizens” in Minneapolis, as the city became a flashpoint in Trump’s immigration crackdown after arrests, protests and the two shootings.

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ICE says HSI is the largest investigative arm of the Department of Homeland Security and handles crimes with a border nexus, along with some immigration-enforcement functions inside the United States. That structure helps explain why HSI has historically handled cases involving immigration agents, but the new arrangement raises a different question: how independent can an ICE unit be when it is examining deadly force used by officers inside the same enforcement chain?

The shift also reverses part of the path in the Pretti case. HSI had been leading the investigation into Pretti’s death before the FBI took over, and concerns about the handling of evidence in that probe have already raised questions about its integrity. Minneapolis prosecutors warned that more could resign because they were not allowed to investigate the officers who shot and killed Good or Pretti, leaving the cases in the hands of agencies that sit close to the conduct under review.

Photo by Eddie O.

That overlap is now the central accountability issue. After two deaths, one ICE officer shooting and one CBP officer and agent shooting, the government faces pressure to show what safeguards, if any, separate investigators from the enforcement apparatus they are examining.