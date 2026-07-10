FCC proposes $25,000 fine against Xtra over drone inquiry delay

The FCC proposed a $25,000 fine against Xtra Technology for ignoring a drone inquiry tied to equipment added to the Covered List in December.

The Federal Communications Commission proposed a $25,000 forfeiture against Xtra Technology LLC on July 10 after the company allegedly failed to respond to an Enforcement Bureau letter of inquiry. The commission said the inquiry asked whether Xtra had directly or indirectly marketed in the United States radiofrequency equipment added to the FCC’s Covered List on December 22, 2025.

The action puts a harder edge on Washington’s drone crackdown, which has increasingly focused on how restricted Chinese technology can still reach U.S. buyers through relabeling and shell brands. Xtra was among the companies suspected of helping DJI’s products circulate under different names, keeping devices in the market even as the FCC moved to cut off direct approval routes. The commission also reminded parties that they must provide full and correct information during equipment-authorization investigations.

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The broader restriction began on December 22, 2025, when the FCC added foreign-produced uncrewed aircraft systems and UAS critical components to the Covered List under section 1709 of the FY2025 National Defense Authorization Act, following an executive branch national-security determination. The agency later released FAQs and, on January 7, 2026, said exemptions existed for certain drones. On June 16, 2026, it created a narrow exception for new models of Chinese toy drones that have no camera, no connectivity and no more than 10 minutes of flight time.

DJI has been fighting the move in parallel. SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd. filed a petition for reconsideration on January 21, seeking removal of its equipment and services from the Covered List. The company met with FCC staff on May 19 and filed an ex parte notice and security assessment on June 9. Reuters reported on June 26 that the FCC was moving to ban the import of more Chinese-made equipment from a group of manufacturers.

The Xtra case shows the agency is now testing whether its blacklist can withstand front-company tactics, not just direct imports. If the forfeiture is finalized, it will signal that the FCC is willing to punish silence as it tries to map who actually moved restricted drone gear into the U.S. market.