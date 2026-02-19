FCC Reviews Bad Bunny Super Bowl Halftime Performance

The FCC has requested and reviewed transcripts of Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show, reflecting ongoing scrutiny of high-profile broadcasts and public interest.

Bad Bunny’s high-energy Super Bowl halftime performance has drawn the attention of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), which confirmed it has requested and reviewed official transcripts of the show. The move highlights both the cultural reach of the halftime spectacle and the regulatory scrutiny that often accompanies such prominent live broadcasts.

FCC Steps Up Review of Halftime Content

The FCC, the US agency responsible for regulating broadcast content, routinely monitors major televised events, especially when they draw sizable audiences and significant media attention. According to reporting by The Independent and USA Today, the FCC formally requested transcripts of Bad Bunny’s performance to ensure compliance with federal guidelines on obscenity, indecency, and profanity. Such reviews are standard practice, particularly in the wake of past controversies that have made the halftime show a frequent subject of public complaints and regulatory interest.

Public Complaints and Regulatory Process

The request for transcripts follows the FCC’s established protocol for handling consumer complaints about broadcast content. When viewers file complaints, the FCC evaluates them against its rules, which prohibit obscene material at all times and restrict indecent or profane content during certain hours. The review process typically involves examining scripts, transcripts, or recordings of the broadcast in question.

Complaints about the Super Bowl halftime show are not uncommon; previous years have seen complaints ranging from wardrobe choices to explicit lyrics.

The FCC’s official process explains how these complaints are assessed and what actions, if any, the agency may take.

Halftime Show’s Vast Audience and Impact

Bad Bunny’s show reached an enormous television and streaming audience, continuing the tradition of the Super Bowl halftime show as one of America’s most-watched live events. According to Statista data, recent halftime performances have attracted upwards of 100 million viewers in the US alone, underscoring the halftime show’s unparalleled cultural platform. The NFL maintains a detailed record of performers, setlists, and audience statistics for each year’s show.

Public interest in the halftime show remains strong, with a Pew Research Center survey indicating that a significant share of Super Bowl viewers tune in primarily for the entertainment and spectacle of the halftime show, rather than the football game itself.

No Immediate FCC Action Announced

As of publication, the FCC has not announced any findings or enforcement actions related to Bad Bunny’s performance. The review of transcripts is a preliminary step, and unless the agency determines that the broadcast violated content standards, further action is unlikely. In previous years, the outcome of such reviews has ranged from no action to formal warnings or fines, depending on the nature and number of complaints received.

Broader Context and Ongoing Scrutiny

The scrutiny of Super Bowl halftime shows reflects broader debates over live television standards, artistic expression, and public expectations. Each year, performers and producers balance creative ambition with regulatory requirements and the sensitivities of a diverse national audience. The continued attention from agencies like the FCC ensures that the halftime show remains not just a showcase for musical talent, but a touchstone in ongoing conversations about broadcast responsibility in the US.

For readers interested in exploring the official data on broadcast complaints or learning more about the history and cultural significance of the Super Bowl halftime show, the FCC’s complaints database and the NFL’s halftime show archives offer rich resources for further investigation.