FDA approves first wearable cancer drug for multiple myeloma patients

FDA cleared the first wearable cancer drug for multiple myeloma, a 13-minute injector that could replace infusions that take up to three hours.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Sanofi’s wearable version of Sarclisa on Friday, opening a faster delivery option for multiple myeloma patients who now often spend hours in infusion centers for repeat treatment. The new product, Sarclisa Escena, uses the CirCLIQ on-body injector and is designed to cut the time patients spend tethered to clinic equipment while easing pressure on oncology staff and treatment rooms.

Sanofi said the device delivers a median injection in 13 minutes, compared with intravenous infusions that can take up to three hours. That matters for multiple myeloma patients, who face a rare and aggressive cancer of plasma cells in the bone marrow, where abnormal cells crowd out normal blood cells and can spread throughout the body. The company said the wearable form was approved across all existing U.S. indications for IV Sarclisa, meaning it can be used with standard-of-care regimens already tied to the medicine.

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The approval gives Sanofi a notable regulatory first. The company said Sarclisa Escena is the first anticancer treatment in the U.S. delivered through an on-body injector and the first multiple myeloma therapy available both by on-body injector and by manual subcutaneous administration. The action followed a three-month review extension; Sanofi said in April that the FDA had pushed the target decision date to July 23, 2026, from an earlier window.

The drug also lands in a crowded and valuable market. Sarclisa competes in the anti-CD38 class with Johnson & Johnson’s Darzalex, which the FDA first approved in 2015 as the first human anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody for multiple myeloma. Sanofi has been trying to show investors that it can build beyond Dupixent, its biggest seller, and the wearable Sarclisa gives chief executive Belén Garijo another commercial foothold in oncology.

Source: alicdn.com

For patients, the central question is whether the convenience reaches beyond the label and into routine care. Insurers, Medicare and treatment centers will determine how broadly the wearable injector is used, and whether the shorter administration time becomes a standard option or remains a narrower one. If coverage and clinic adoption follow the FDA decision, the approval could change not just how long treatment takes, but how often patients must reorganize their lives around it.