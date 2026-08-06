FDA approves Moderna’s mRNA flu vaccine, first of its kind on market

FDA approval put Moderna’s mRNA flu shot on the U.S. market after a 9-0 advisory vote and a 27% efficacy edge in older adults.

The Food and Drug Administration approved Moderna’s mRNA seasonal flu vaccine on Wednesday, clearing the first mRNA-based influenza shot for the U.S. market and putting adults 50 and older at the center of the launch.

The decision capped a regulatory path that changed sharply in February 2026, when the FDA initially refused to review Moderna’s application before reversing course and agreeing to take it up. On June 18, 2026, the agency’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee unanimously backed the vaccine, with all nine members voting in favor for adults 50 and older. In the committee discussion, Moderna’s shot, identified as mRNA-1010, was said to be about 27% more effective than a standard flu vaccine in a study of older adults.

That efficacy gap matters because seasonal flu has long been a market built around incrementally improved traditional vaccines, many of them produced through slower, strain-by-strain manufacturing cycles. An mRNA flu shot could alter that rhythm. Once the viral targets are selected, the sequence can be updated faster than an egg-based vaccine, giving manufacturers more flexibility when circulating strains shift late in the season and increasing the odds of a better strain match. That speed advantage is one reason Moderna had been pressing for a decision by August, with an eye toward the 2026-27 flu season.

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The approval also strengthens Moderna’s broader pitch that mRNA is not a one-off COVID technology but a platform that can be adapted across respiratory viruses. Moderna has already pursued combination flu-COVID programs, and a successful seasonal flu launch would give the company a stronger commercial and regulatory base for future combo-vaccine strategy. That could matter as vaccine makers compete not only on efficacy, but on convenience, since a single shot covering multiple viruses may be easier for clinics to stock and for patients to accept.

Still, the FDA’s earlier hesitation leaves open the questions clinicians and patients are likely to ask next. They will want to know how durable the protection is in routine use, how the shot performs outside trial conditions, and whether the mRNA approach can deliver enough practical advantage over familiar flu vaccines to change vaccination behavior among older adults. The approval is a milestone for Moderna, but it is also the opening of a new competition over whether mRNA can win broad public uptake in seasonal flu.