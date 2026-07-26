FDA approves over-the-counter Tylenol combination pill for pain relief

The FDA cleared the first OTC fixed-dose acetaminophen-naproxen pill, giving consumers a 12-hour pain option but heightening warnings about acetaminophen overuse.

The Food and Drug Administration approved Tylenol with Naproxen on July 24, opening the first nonprescription, fixed-dose combination of acetaminophen and naproxen sodium for 12-hour pain relief. The tablet pairs 650 mg of acetaminophen with 220 mg of naproxen sodium, putting two widely used pain relievers into one over-the-counter product instead of asking consumers to take separate medicines.

For patients managing common aches without a doctor visit, that matters because the new pill offers a branded option in the crowded pain aisle with longer-lasting coverage than many single-ingredient remedies. Kenvue said the product is Tylenol with Naproxen and described it as the first and only over-the-counter fixed-dose combination of acetaminophen and naproxen sodium. The approval could appeal to people who want a familiar Tylenol name but also need an anti-inflammatory drug, since naproxen is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug and acetaminophen works differently.

The public health tradeoff is familiar to pharmacists and physicians: easier access can help with convenience and cost, but it also raises the risk that consumers will accidentally double up on active ingredients. FDA acetaminophen guidance warns people not to exceed recommended doses and not to combine overlapping medicines that already contain acetaminophen, a concern that becomes sharper when a new combination pill lands next to cold, flu and headache products with the same ingredient. The new label will need to do more than advertise 12-hour relief; it will have to clearly explain when Tylenol with Naproxen is appropriate, when it is not, and how to avoid stacking it with other medicines.

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The approval also fits a broader FDA pattern of moving familiar drugs into nonprescription use when labeling and safety rules can support it. In 2023, the agency approved Opill as the first over-the-counter birth control pill in the United States, a sign that regulators are willing to expand access beyond the prescription counter. For consumers who struggle with appointment delays, work schedules or transportation barriers, the shift can reduce friction in getting treatment. It can also increase the burden on families to read labels closely, compare active ingredients and understand that more access does not mean less risk.