FDA approves Takeda pill for narcolepsy type 1 treatment

Takeda’s oral oveporexton won FDA approval for narcolepsy type 1, a rare disorder marked by daytime sleepiness and cataplexy, after priority review in February.

The Food and Drug Administration approved Takeda’s oral oveporexton for adults with narcolepsy type 1, giving patients with the rare sleep disorder a treatment aimed at all of its symptoms. Narcolepsy type 1 is marked by excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy, a sudden loss of muscle tone that can disrupt work, driving and basic daily function.

Takeda will market the medicine as ORZEYFUL, and the drug works as an oral orexin receptor 2-selective agonist. That mechanism sets it apart from older sleep medicines and from the limited tools physicians have had for narcolepsy, where treatment has often focused on managing individual symptoms rather than addressing the underlying orexin signaling deficit that drives the disease.

The approval matters most for adults whose narcolepsy type 1 has not been controlled well enough by current care. For that group, a new oral option can simplify treatment and may give doctors more room to individualize therapy. For patients outside that diagnosis, the approval does not change the landscape: it is for narcolepsy type 1, not ordinary insomnia or broader sleep complaints.

Takeda reached the finish line after a fast regulatory path. The company said the FDA accepted its new drug application and granted Priority Review on Feb. 10, 2026, after Takeda presented Phase 3 data for oveporexton at World Sleep 2025 in Singapore on Sept. 8, 2025. An earlier evidence report from the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review found clinical benefit while flagging lingering uncertainty over long-term outcomes, an early sign that payers and physicians will still weigh the drug’s safety and value closely.

That access question will shape how much the approval changes real-world care. Even strong FDA decisions can translate into limited use if insurers place a specialty drug on expensive tiers or require prior authorization. The new pill could therefore become either a meaningful expansion of options for a narrow patient population or another high-priced therapy with uneven coverage.

The approval also extends Takeda’s long sleep-medicine arc. The company’s older drug Rozerem, or ramelteon, first won FDA approval on July 22, 2005, for insomnia marked by difficulty with sleep onset. More than two decades later, Takeda is returning to the field with a drug built around a different biology and a larger commercial bet in the U.S. market.